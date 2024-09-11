Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,221 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

