Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,365 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

