Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.