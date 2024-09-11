Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Down 4.4%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.35. 1,848,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,632,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 171,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

