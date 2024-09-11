Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Down 2.6%

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.