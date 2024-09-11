Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

