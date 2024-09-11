Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,657,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,213,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Core Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,521 shares of company stock worth $102,328 and sold 31,425 shares worth $297,749. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

