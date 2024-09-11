Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lifted by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.