Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $878.17 and last traded at $878.17. Approximately 364,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,946,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $894.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $859.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.98. The firm has a market cap of $396.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

