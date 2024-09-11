Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £117.90 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,930 ($51.39) per share, with a total value of £117.90 ($154.18).
Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,992 ($52.20) per share, with a total value of £119.76 ($156.61).
Shares of CRDA traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,909 ($51.12). 210,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,787 ($49.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,172 ($67.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,977.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,411.08. The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,369.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.54) to GBX 4,200 ($54.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
