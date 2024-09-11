Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Insider Transactions at Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at $380,593.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $37,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,593.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $143,881. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.