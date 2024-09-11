CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) versus Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Head-To-Head Review

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CS Disco has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CS Disco and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 1 2 1 0 2.00 Squarespace 0 10 4 0 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

CS Disco currently has a consensus price target of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.34%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $43.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Squarespace.

This table compares CS Disco and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $142.26 million 2.26 -$42.15 million ($0.54) -9.94 Squarespace $1.01 billion 6.32 -$7.08 million ($0.05) -924.60

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of CS Disco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -19.88% -14.18% -12.37% Squarespace -0.45% N/A -0.52%

Summary

Squarespace beats CS Disco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

