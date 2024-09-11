CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up to $285.00

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $285.00, but opened at $299.00. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $307.74, with a volume of 164,967 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 20,750.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

