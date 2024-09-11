CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,355,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,664,000 after buying an additional 98,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

