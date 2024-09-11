CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Plans GBX 1.85 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CMPI stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.30 ($1.51). 38,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.88. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.18 million and a PE ratio of -1,175.00.
