CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Plans GBX 1.85 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Price Performance

CMPI stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.30 ($1.51). 38,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.88. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.18 million and a PE ratio of -1,175.00.

Get CT Global Managed Portfolio Income alerts:

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.