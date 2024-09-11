CTO Realty Growth, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of -1,085.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 10.7 %

CTO traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 262,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,434. The company has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,319.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,613 shares of company stock worth $323,882. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

