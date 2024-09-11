Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Down 4.4%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $46.51. 61,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 359,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

