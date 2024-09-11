CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.57

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 44237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.00.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

