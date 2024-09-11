Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 10,703 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 356.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

GILD opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 226.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

