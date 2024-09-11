Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 11,184 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $930,626,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

