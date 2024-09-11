Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,629 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $552.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.47 and its 200-day moving average is $544.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

