Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 7,604 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $252.58 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

