Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 99.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 0.4 %

AAON stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

