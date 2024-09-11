Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $159.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.