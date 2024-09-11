Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $326.90 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,989 shares of company stock worth $44,737,186. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

