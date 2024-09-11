Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.