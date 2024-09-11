Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $860.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $866.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.