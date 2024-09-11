Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $816.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $760.78 and its 200 day moving average is $702.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $817.99.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

