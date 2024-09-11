Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (DMRR) to Issue Dividend of $0.88 on October 1st

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Stock Performance

Shares of DMRR remained flat at $35.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co is a transportation company in the Transportation industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dayton & Michigan Railroad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayton & Michigan Railroad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.