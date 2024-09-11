Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $195.13 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $11.96 or 0.00020839 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $195.13 million and $1.40 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007245 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,944.68 or 0.39972214 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,312,844 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

