DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 204.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020797 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.43 or 0.39983439 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

