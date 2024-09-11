Definity Financial Co. (DFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 27th

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of DFY opened at C$50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$50.71.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.9052876 earnings per share for the current year.

DFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.60.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

