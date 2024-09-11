Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.66

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.66 and last traded at C$50.36, with a volume of 60661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.74.

Several research firms recently commented on DFY. Desjardins increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.78.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.9052876 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

