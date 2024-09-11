Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.90

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.90 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 21291396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.40 ($2.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

