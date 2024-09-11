DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Sells $51,585.90 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. 3,960,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,237. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $231,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

