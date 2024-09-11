DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 5.9%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.53. 120,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,247,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180,421 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

