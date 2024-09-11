Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.