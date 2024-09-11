Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

