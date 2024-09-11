Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

