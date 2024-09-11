Direct Line Insurance Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 180.70 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,361. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 149.50 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.14). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Insider Activity at Direct Line Insurance Group

In other news, insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,500.20). Insiders have bought a total of 10,152 shares of company stock worth $1,980,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

