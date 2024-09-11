Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Increased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

