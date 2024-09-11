Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $130.34

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.34, but opened at $127.31. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $126.11, with a volume of 141,089 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after purchasing an additional 506,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.