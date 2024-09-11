Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.57. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.79.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1949384 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

