Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is Carson Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 2.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

