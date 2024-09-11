Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 on September 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $416.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.73 and a 200-day moving average of $474.97. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.18.
View Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
