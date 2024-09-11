Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 on September 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $416.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.73 and a 200-day moving average of $474.97. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.18.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

