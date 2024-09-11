Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,241.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.