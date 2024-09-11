Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

