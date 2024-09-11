dYdX (DYDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.96 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. dYdX has a total market cap of $195.96 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX's genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX's total supply is 399,904,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,428,038 tokens.
dYdX Token Trading
