Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

