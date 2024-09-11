East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

